The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Mar 18, 2025

I am proud to be able to say that I do not buy anything from any of the companies, or use their services, listed in the above link. The last one was Amazon and I quit them the same time I cancelled my subscription to The Washington Post.

In just a few minutes I will be leaving for my first town hall in the Arkansas congressional district 2 to the US house of representatives. Although republicons French Hill, senators Boozeman and Cotton have been invited, I am willing to bet none of them will show up.

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Ken Williams, PhD's avatar
Ken Williams, PhD
Mar 19, 2025

Thank you! I am so tired of all the sideline commentary, and I’ve been looking for ways to take action. We need to talk not so much and act much, much more!

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