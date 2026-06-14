25% Off Ends at Midnight
Contrarians in Court Are Winning
Contrarians,
Our first Contrarians in Court Membership Drive ends at midnight, and we couldn’t be more grateful to all of you who have stepped up to join this vibrant community of resistance to fight for our democracy.
If you haven’t joined yet, there is still time to get our special discount. Your subscription has real-world impact.
It is because of YOU that Norm and his colleagues are able to STOP the Trump regime’s chaos — like the recent victories of getting a court order to take Trump’s name off of the Kennedy Center and stopping the administration’s last-minute attempts to stay the order pending an appeal.
And it is because of YOU that we can be on the ground reporting live to make sure they are held accountable — like our livestream on Friday that went into the wee hours with over 20,000 of you joining us to watch as workers started the process to take that name down.
Hope is on the horizon, Contrarians. Thank you so much for being in this fight with us. We are in it for the long haul.
In solidarity,
The Contrarian Crew
Join the fight now and get 25% off an annual subscription
Contrarians in Court bring hundreds of cases and legal matters against Trump’s regime — by joining our community today, YOU help STOP the chaos!
Is Contrarians in Court the same at The Contrarians? What annual subscription am I getting for this 25% off deal? How much is the annual subscription to start with? Is it $70/year, so after 25% off it will be $52.50? This offer lacks clarity.
A pleasure to join you and in some small way contribute to all the amazing work you do. We are all so much better for it! MANY THANKS.