The Contrarian

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Claudia Klesert's avatar
Claudia Klesert
15m

Is Contrarians in Court the same at The Contrarians? What annual subscription am I getting for this 25% off deal? How much is the annual subscription to start with? Is it $70/year, so after 25% off it will be $52.50? This offer lacks clarity.

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
42m

A pleasure to join you and in some small way contribute to all the amazing work you do. We are all so much better for it! MANY THANKS.

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