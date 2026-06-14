Contrarians,

Our first Contrarians in Court Membership Drive ends at midnight, and we couldn’t be more grateful to all of you who have stepped up to join this vibrant community of resistance to fight for our democracy.

If you haven’t joined yet, there is still time to get our special discount. Your subscription has real-world impact.

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It is because of YOU that Norm and his colleagues are able to STOP the Trump regime’s chaos — like the recent victories of getting a court order to take Trump’s name off of the Kennedy Center and stopping the administration’s last-minute attempts to stay the order pending an appeal.

As workers and onlookers waited for a storm to pass to begin removal of Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, a double rainbow appeared. (The Contrarian)

And it is because of YOU that we can be on the ground reporting live to make sure they are held accountable — like our livestream on Friday that went into the wee hours with over 20,000 of you joining us to watch as workers started the process to take that name down.

Hope is on the horizon, Contrarians. Thank you so much for being in this fight with us. We are in it for the long haul.

In solidarity,

The Contrarian Crew