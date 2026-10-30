The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

"Elon Musk, recently posted that D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood is his “biggest concern” about a return to Democractic control of federal government."

Mr. Overstayed His Visa had better worry about prison and/or deportation instead.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Whoa, we white god-fearing racists can't possibly have these Democrat loving places be voting parts of this country. But of course we'll take their tax money any time to relieve these poor gazillionaires of their tax burden.

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