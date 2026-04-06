You can’t read anything these days without hearing about artificial intelligence, and the sheer volume of news AI generates can make it difficult to understand what it’s really all about, how it’s being used, and how it will impact us humans in the United States.

At this point in time, many Americans are probably familiar with generative AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, or Google’s Gemini. All of these are AI Large Language Models (LLMs) that can quickly generate or create text, images, audio, and video content. Though AI has been around for decades, the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 firmly cemented AI in the public consciousness. For the first time, AI could speak to us in formats humans naturally understand.

Now, AI agents are being introduced to the public. These agents can act like a person with a computer, only faster, and they can use the internet, write code or documents (“vibe code”), or even use your computer to complete multiple tasks over long periods of time to accomplish a goal (like researching and booking your trip to Hawaii).

AI is already being used around us in the form of automated systems, but it’s getting rapidly more advanced every day. These advanced models are being integrated into existing systems already in use. For example, Claude AI is being used right now to help the U.S. military identify targets to attack in Iran. All this is happening while the CEOs of AI companies declare loudly that their technology will cause “20% of people” to lose their jobs and that the next few years will be a “painful adjustment” where “every job will be affected, and immediately.”

To help you better understand the real impact of AI, here are five things to understand about how it’s being used in the United States today.

All of this to say: There is a well-documented and legitimate belief — and fear — that artificial intelligence will impact Americans’ jobs and livelihoods. This fear has led the public to pay a lot more attention to AI, even if they don’t fully understand it. They are right to do so.

Adam Conner is the vice president of Technology Policy at the Center for American Progress.