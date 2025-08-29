The Contrarian

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Carol Norris's avatar
Carol Norris
Aug 29, 2025

Fun piece.

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Sue Bassett's avatar
Sue Bassett
Aug 31, 2025

Can’t wait for the upcoming biopic on Bruce starring Jeremy Allen White.

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