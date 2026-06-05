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Gayle Logan's avatar
Gayle Logan
2h

No wonder women are easily losing their rights, given what has always happened in the background of 60 Minutes. Men just simply do not care. I am disappointed that Lesley Stahl, Bill Whittaker and Jason Wertheim did not resign. It gives the appearance that they are okay with what is happening with Ellison and Weiss. We need people who stand up for our democracy - NOT pretend that what is happening is okay.

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Barbara Louis's avatar
Barbara Louis
1h

I am giving up on CBS... I have watched 60 minutes since it's inception. The program has provided great coverage of so many issues, always being open and honest, plus doing follow-up when determined it is needed. Why would people with no real qualifications be placed in leadership positions and allowed to make horrendous decisions. The day of real reporting is being replaced by leaders who only want you to hear what they think is important.

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