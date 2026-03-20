‘A Clearer Sense of Ourselves’
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
* Headline is a quotation from Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Feb. 16 speech at the Munich Security Conference.
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