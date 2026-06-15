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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
19mEdited

There is NO written, published, mutually agreed upon Memorandum of Understanding confirming anything Trump claims today. Nothing. Not even the concept of a Memorandum of Understanding. If there were, that’s what all of us would be discussing right now.

The JCPOA negotiated and signed by 5 countries under President Obama in 2015 was hundreds of pages long, negotiated by tens of nuclear physicists (not 2 real estate developers), with details that took three years to hammer out. Its first sentence made clear that Iran was not seeking to develop, build or acquire a nuclear weapon. The Strait of Hormuz was intact. Iran was left with virtually no enrichable uranium.

The Gulf States have already made their side deals with Iran, which translates to hundreds of millions in secret bribes — their standard modus operandi.

As General Mark Hertling said this evening, this is all straight out of “I Dream of Jeannie,” with a scantily-clad Barbara Eden blinking her little eyes and going “yes, Master” to please Larry Hagman.

Pure, made-for-TV fiction, arranged for the 17th time to suit the markets — and his birthday — rather than the peace of the Middle East.

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
21mEdited

"Sunday night, Donald Trump announced an Iran ceasefire deal had been reached."

Of course he did. He's been announcing this every few days for nearly three months. Even now, when the MSM seems to be giving this announcement more credence, I don't have much confidence. Some sources have called it a "cease fire," And we know what's happened to his previous cease fires; the firing doesn't cease very long, a few days, a week...

But he'll continue to "own" this cease fire or peace plan or whatever it gets called, in contrast to his refusal to own the Iran war. And he'll claim that the date it should be remembered on, henceforth, should be June 14.

The Ancients believed the pursuit of fame was actually a desire for immortality and a fear of death. It's not surprising that this pathetic person would fear his ultimate fate.

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