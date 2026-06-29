The Contrarian

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Michael Gold's avatar
Michael Gold
2h

If a Democrat was President, does anyone seriously think the Supremes would have voted for that President to get more power?

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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
4h

“…the huge expansion of presidential power in the court’s embracing the unitary executive theory and allowing the president to fire almost anyone in the executive branch of government. Those who drafted the Declaration of Independence deeply distrusted executive power and would surely have recoiled at this Supreme Court’s approach to it.”

SHAME, SHAME, SHAAAAAME on the Robert’s Court!!!! What, in the world, is WRONG with them?! Why….WHY?!…..would they want to destroy our Democracy? Makes NO sense…..at ALL!

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