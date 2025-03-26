The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Stewart's avatar
Gary Stewart
Mar 27, 2025

Another book that provide a wealth of information on this topic is "Fantasyland - How America Went Haywire - a 500-Year History." This is a highly researched 2017 book from Kurt Anderson. The susceptibility of Americans to believing in obvious nonsense is breathtaking, and the durability of such delusions in the hard-core believers, long after the claims are thoroughly debunked and fallen out of favor, is astounding. The book is full of great nuggets - a study in the British Medical Journal sought for supportive scientific evidence of 80 randomly selected pieces of advice Dr. Oz offered on-air in 2013. More than half the time, there was none. So, the crackpot Oprah Winfrey called "America's doctor" is "a dispenser of make-believe." (I'm not sure why it took a scientific study to show this - he had psychics on his show who claimed to communicate with the dead. Any physician who referred a patient to one of these psychics would be guilty of medical malpractice.) Bizarrely, Oz is now likely to get confirmed to run Medicare and Medicaid, which, as an internal medicine physician, I find not just ludicrous, and offensive, but dangerous.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Vela Ramos's avatar
Vela Ramos
Mar 27, 2025

The use of PILGRIM as synonym for PURITAN early in this interview makes me cautious about the book's scholarship.

Although the two groups stemmed from the same source - dissent from Church of England - there were significant differences in their practices including how they interacted with native people.

I grew up in New England; none of my grade school teachers 60+ years ago would have allowed students to make such an equivalence.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture