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Gerald Kelly
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"After the war, new technologies were applied to the creation of convenience foods, and patriotic eating became associated with microwaved dinners at home, a slab of meat once more on every plate."

Microwaved dinners probably weren't that common until the 1970s, though. The first home microwave oven wasn't available until 1955 and that was too expensive for most people, the equivalent of $16,000 today. It wasn't until the 1970s that home microwave ovens became affordable.

"By 1986, roughly 25% of households in the U.S. owned a microwave oven, up from only about 1% in 1971;[21] the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that over 90% of American households owned a microwave oven in 1997." (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microwave_oven)

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