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Diana's avatar
Diana
6h

Thank you, Ms. Cardona, for this beautiful tribute to a great woman. She surely had the wisdom to know that many, perhaps most, women carry secrets. I'm glad she finally laid down the burden of her secret. Perhaps she feared a negative reaction, but in fact we love and respect her all the more.

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Bobbette Strauss's avatar
Bobbette Strauss
6h

I met her once, briefly, in Napa. An impressive woman, kind, looked right in my eyes with intelligence & interest. A great role model.

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