The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Oct 28, 2025

"It is a terrible thing to bear witness, but if we let these things continue to happen in the shadows, then they will happen forever. It’s only by bearing witness that things might change."

What we all need to hear right now. Heartfelt wishes to the Dias and Owens families as well.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Oct 28, 2025

Meredith is a great journalist with no frills storytelling. I really like her articles.

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