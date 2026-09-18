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Curtis P's avatar
Curtis P
2h

“You read in the news that all the old media companies were continuing to aggregate into a single behemoth,” he says, speaking in the second person as is his style, “but when you treat cultural artifacts like poker chips, it’s hard to know what will happen when the casino shuts down.” — John Wilson

As an advertising and marketing creative designer, John's comment hit home. I've been stiffed, fired, laid off, and outsourced in my forty years in the business. Nearly all the companies I worked for were international organizations, and yet they were all gobbled up by another larger "behemoth." If the movie is anything like the official trailer, I'll make the time to watch it.

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