ProPublica breaks another bombshell. The nonprofit investigative outlet reported, “In 2024, the FBI sought to launch a sweeping pay-to-play investigation examining interactions between Sen. Susan Collins and a top donor, records and emails show.” The deal was to funnel donations through a shell company for help landing huge government contracts. But once Trump returned to office, “the investigation died, a casualty of his purge of the FBI. Its closure shut a potential window into how Washington works.” Collins should be “concerned” about the damning allegations. Her aide “vigorously” denies she was involved in bribery or pay-for-play shenanigans.