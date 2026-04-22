Donald Trump has long been drawn to leaders who project control and the ability to impose their will on events and opponents alike. For him, the pose has mattered more than mastering the details or respecting the truth.

What has appealed is not governance in any serious sense, but domination made visible: the leader at the center, the critics pushed aside, the impression that command itself is enough.

(U.S. Central Command photo)

That fascination came into view with particular clarity in Helsinki in July 2018, when Trump stood beside Vladimir Putin and treated the Russian president’s denial of election interference as more persuasive than the judgment of his own intelligence community. It was not a passing lapse. It was an early signal of what he recognized and admired in others: control, certainty, and the appearance of acting without hesitation.

Since then, there has been no shortage of commentary about Trump’s attraction to authoritarian leaders. Much of it has become repetitive, even indulgent, as if the most important question were still what this says about his psyche. That is no longer the interesting part. The more revealing question now is what happens when a politician who has built himself around the performance of command finds himself in a fight where performance is not enough.

That is where the past several weeks matter. Viktor Orbán, long treated by sections of the American right as proof that illiberal rule could become durable, was defeated in Hungary after 16 years in power. The Washington Post correctly framed the loss as a warning sign for Trump allies and for a conservative movement that had invested far too much meaning in Hungary as a model. One of the autocrats Trumpworld admired for bending institutions without formally abandoning democracy was turned out anyway.

Chinese president Xi Jinping offers a different lesson, and Trump still seems determined not to see it. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump is heading toward a May summit in China even as Beijing “sharpens” its retaliatory tools and approaches the relationship with far more patience than he does. Trump sees ceremony and assumes stature. Xi sees vanity, leverage, and a man who can be managed through flattery, sequencing, and time. Trump may come home with photographs, praise, and the feeling that he stood shoulder to shoulder with a peer. Beijing will be playing the longer game.

And here at home, as the country moves toward its 250th anniversary, Trump has again gravitated toward spectacle. The triumphal arch, the ballroom obsession, the urge to wrap national commemoration in monumental self-display all fit the same pattern. When reality becomes less cooperative, he reaches for stagecraft. The image of command becomes a substitute for command itself.

But command has always been, in part, performative. The difference now is that Trump is in a war with an adversary that shoots back. The Wall Street Journal’s new reporting captures the point better than the usual Trump commentary does. Publicly, he projects “bravado.” Privately, he is grappling with fear, ruminating on Jimmy Carter and the Iranian hostage crisis, lashing out when setbacks intrude on the image of control, and alarming aides enough that they have limited his access to operational updates. The president whose political style has long depended on improvisation, denial, and force of personality is now confronting the one test that exposes those habits most brutally: sustained conflict against a capable adversary.

That is what gives this moment its sharper edge. Putin was always a fantasy of command. Orbán was supposed to be a model of institutional durability. Xi remains the master of choreographed grandeur and strategic patience. Trump admired each for what they projected. But war has a way of stripping away projection. It imposes cost. It introduces uncertainty that cannot be bullied offstage. It produces casualties, reversals, and consequences that do not disappear because the president uses social media to declare victory.

This is why the issue is no longer simply that Trump has admired the wrong men. It is that he has spent years mistaking visible domination for actual control, and war is the setting in which that mistake becomes hardest to hide. A tariff climbdown can be spun. A domestic scandal can be buried in grievance and diversion. A summit can be sold as triumph if the cameras are friendly. Military conflict is less forgiving. Someone else gets a vote. Someone else can impose pain. Someone else can turn bravado into exposure.

That may be the real significance of this season: Orbán’s fall, Xi’s management, the monuments, the pageantry, the fear behind the swagger. Trump built his politics around the performance of command. Now he is facing the kind of crisis that tests whether anything lies beneath it.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.