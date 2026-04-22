The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

We've always known his was a house of cards and were astonished when no breeze brought it down. Welcome to the hurricane.

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
1h

Frankly, I first fault Mark Burnett, who produced Trump's Apprentice tv show for the supersize feeding of of supply to his narcissism. Not being a reality show viewer, I never saw a single episode. Therefore, whatever the masses saw in Trump eludes me. From what I read after the fact, is that Trump business acumen was not as advertised, but his producer over-promoted Trump's "success" to attract viewers. 🤔 There is a difference between good business practice and being a con artist. A lot of it has to do with how you genuinely treat people.

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