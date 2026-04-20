By Jeff Nesbit

As we prepare to celebrate Earth Day Wednesday, it’s worth noting that the State of the Global Climate report sounds an alarm, even if our government would prefer to ignore it.

In the American West, March is traditionally the month of the “peak”—the moment when the mountain snowpack reaches its zenith, acting as a frozen reservoir that sustains millions through the heat of summer.

But this year, the satellite images tell a different story. They show a landscape stripped bare, a record low that should terrify anyone who drinks water from the Colorado River Basin or lives in the shadow of a forest.

This isn’t just a bad winter. This is a reckoning. The eleventh hour is upon us.

While we watch our water supply vanish before it even has a chance to melt, findings from the most recent World Meteorological Organization (WMO) State of the Global Climate report are a gut-punch to the collective delusion that climate change is a “future” problem.

We’ve just lived through the 11 warmest years on record in human history. In 2025, the planet sat at 1.43°C above pre-industrial levels. We’re teetering on the edge of the 1.5°C threshold we once swore we would never cross.

The science is no longer just “settled”; it’s screaming. For the first time, the WMO has highlighted Earth’s dangerous, unsustainable energy imbalance.

We’ve broken the equilibrium between the energy we receive from the sun and what we radiate back into space. We’ve turned our atmosphere into a heat-trap, with greenhouse gas concentrations at their highest levels in 800,000 years.

For decades, the ocean has been our silent savior, absorbing 91% of that excess heat and about 30% of our carbon dioxide emissions. But that thermal buffer is breaking.

Ocean heat content has reached a record high, warming at double the rate it did just 20 years ago. The consequences—irreversible changes to deep-ocean pH and marine heatwaves—are no longer theoretical. They’re the new baseline.

The cost of this imbalance is being paid in human lives and economic stability. We aren’t just talking about polar bears anymore; we’re talking about the 1.2 billion people who now face life-threatening risks from climate change.

We’re talking about the explosion of mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue and the billions of dollars lost to “natural” disasters that are increasingly man-made.

Yet, in the United States, we continue to treat the climate as a secondary issue, a special interest topic to be debated during election cycles and then shoved to the bottom of the legislative pile.

We argue about the how—the policy mechanisms and the economic transitions—while ignoring the what: that our current path is physically unsustainable.

We are a species on a perilous trajectory. The window of opportunity isn’t a metaphor; it’s a physical reality dictated by the laws of thermodynamics. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted, “climate chaos is accelerating and delay is deadly.”

The bare peaks of the Rockies this March aren’t just a weather anomaly. They’re a flashing red light on the planetary dashboard.

We can no longer afford to treat the survival of our ecosystem as a political luxury. If we don’t move climate change to the absolute top of our national priority list today, the future generations we claim to worry about won’t have a stable world to inherit. They’ll simply be left to survive in the wreckage of our procrastination.

Jeff Nesbit was the public affairs chief for five Cabinet secretaries or agencies under four presidents. “Digital Dust,” his new book on the creation of the mass surveillance state in America, will be out in early summer this year.