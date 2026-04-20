The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

We currently have a rain deficiency in the American South. When it’s dry for this long then it does rain some of the trees due to stress just start to fall over posing hazards to passing cars and people on foot.

Reply
Share
kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
2h

Thank you for the well written sobering reminder. Shameful we cannot muster up 3.5% of active participation by US citizens to collectively save our Earth, Humanity, Democracy. EVERYONE must do their part EVERYDAY (I am).

Especially shameful a small handful of Congressional Republicans can save our world, yet they remain deaf & silently disgraced in their privileged seats of all-mighty power.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture