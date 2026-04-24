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Derek's avatar
Derek
2h

A principled, competent, pro-democracy right wing political movement would be one of the best things to happen to the world. Not because I agree with a lot of their economic and social policies, but we all benefit when political parties provide accountability by policing each other and compete on their ability to make lives better for people in their country rather than trying to game the system for partisan advantage and insulate themselves from accountability.

In Oregon, our standing in the nation has declined dramatically over decades now. We've had near one party control (Democratic) for close to two decades, but that has led to stagnation and a refusal to address problems that would require disrupting the political status quo. If we had the Republicans of the 1970s and 80s as a competing force (they actually governed responsibly, with Republicans like Vic Atiyeh raising taxes in during recessions to ensure critical government services were maintained) they could challenge Democrats by saying "here are educational reforms in states like Mississippi that brought about dramatic improvements in educational attainment" and force change. Instead, we have MAGA who hate public education and for whom "reform" means sabotage and hollowing out public schools. So between well intentioned but under performing policies vs outright destruction, we have to go with the former. And it sucks.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
2h

Let's hope that what has occurred in Hungary is a prescient warning to those Republicans who think that they can steal and dismantle our democracy. What exists in our hearts and minds -- our love of freedom, with justice and opportunity equally extended, under the rule of law -- is a spirit that cannot be extinguished by greed and corrupt dealings. Such a malignant disregard for others as we have been experiencing only ignites our sense of what is right, and determination to defeat those whose sense of entitlement runs counter to who we are as a people and nation.

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