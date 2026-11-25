From: jd@VanceHasAChance2028.com

To: Sean Hannity; Megyn Kelly; Nick Fuentes; Kaitlin Collins

CC: kevin@[redacted]literaryagency.com

Subject: Official leak, definitely not campaign material

(Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Hey guys,

I’m sharing this secret intel with you because a) you were not invited, which is embarrassing; and b) the nation deserves to know that the Feast of Thank You (Me) got weird.

My job is to serve the president’s whims. However, the public needs to know I am distancing myself from his crude traditions while still playing my best hand so that I don’t lose face. This honorable, discreet disclosure is not for cash money and endorsements inspired by my integrity, but such kindnesses will be rewarded in favors. Mamaw and Papaw used to say they were concerned about my sincerity, which is what poor, uneducated folk say about a political genius. Never ceases to make me weep with pity for those suckers.*

(*Something I will NOT say in Hillbilly Elegy II: From Manchild to Man who is President, Kevin. We love those suckers. Cc’ing you here in case you think there’s good stuff for the book proposal. Talk about an underdog story!)

Share this *highly confidential* document widely and without discretion. Except for this part. My people will rain hell on you on X.com if you share this part.

Share

The invitation showed up on our sleek new Truth Social flatscreens, which, fun fact, when they’re not displaying a live feed of the President’s posts, are also Flock cameras. “You watch me, I watch you, it’s beautiful,” he says. Eric used to deliver invites by hand — always wanted to be a paper boy, because people acknowledge their existence. He told me proudly that this year he was chosen to scan the page written in Natalie’s telltale calligraphy: Sharpie, with all the i’s dotted with $ signs.

By Order of The Most Excellent, President Donald J. Trump, Super Leader, Greatest Host Ever to Have Hosted Anything Greatest

This Thursday, my much-improved White House (former JUNKYARD) and state-of-the-art helipad shall honor me and my TOP-RATED, VERY GOOD-LOOKING gang at:

THE 2026 ANNUAL EXCLUSIVE FEAST OF THANK YOU (MEANING ME)

Your presents are hereby requested, given to me when you arrive. Presence also required.

DRESS CODE

Men: Big suit

Women: Small dress

Gold accents encouraged, but anything TOO shiny will be confiscated and stuck to the wall of the Oval. No backsies.

MENU

Big Macs (soon to be renamed Big Dons)

Turkey paid enough for a real pardon this year, so…SORRY

“Somethin’ big” that RFK shot

Chips

PROGRAM

“Ave Maria” performed by Kid Rock

I free-flow

Thank You (Me) Toasts. Non-optional. Tears encouraged but only if they won’t make you look gross or attention-seeking

I fall asleep

Natalie wakes me up

More me

YMCA performed by the Supreme Court quartet (two subs)

RSVP

☐ I accept and will buy a lot of $TRUMP on Gold Friday

☐ I accept and would like to make a very huge donation in regular money and/or gold

Be there or be fired.

You’re welcome,

DJT

I arrived at the White House right behind Marco, who stumbled and fell. He’s yet to get the hang of wearing oversized shoes. (I’ve been stepping in whatever the President tells me to since Day 1, so not a problem.) He requested a hand up, but I stepped over him to preserve his dignity. Also, Pete was watching, and I knew I’d never hear the end of “holding hands with a man.” I was escorted to the ballroom, which still looks like half a Temu airplane hangar, but they set up the Octagon in the middle with some tables and chairs, which looked fancy. The waiters were UFC fighters (I heard Trump promise Dana “one of the islands,” whatever that means).

You know how these things go. The guest list was a Who’s-Who — minus you guys! — of the Cabinet, awkward billionaires, minor Saudi royalty, nepo white-collar criminals, #MeToo’s finest, racist podcasters, and anyone else who looks like their Dorian Gray portrait is rapidly switching places with their face.

In the interest of my time I’ll get right to the highlights — or should I say lowlights! (You can use that joke in your reporting, just @ me.)

We didn’t get to hear Kid’s “Ave Maria” because he’s been soothing his vocal cords at a retreat center. The Republican Party, God Bless, has him doing 300 dates a year. It’s getting to the guy. More like Grandpa Rock! (You can use that joke too, if you want. Kev, you’re keeping track of these for the book, yeah?)

Trump’s pre-dinner speech was a tight hour forty-seven this year — a record for brevity. I think he’s a little down. He’s been hoping Xi and Putin would text after their trilateral hang, but they’re always like, “sorry, just seeing this, had to crush dissent.”

Then the main event: the toasts. Marco stood up first, like the teacher’s pet he is. He thanked Trump for Making America Great Again (plagiarize much?); for allowing him to “stop pretending to care about human rights”; and for letting him do the one thing all Western imperialist men of a certain age dream of doing: hold forth about the majesty of Greece and Rome. Well played, lil Rubes. I told Kash I’d buy him a six-pack if he snuck under the table and tied Marco’s shoelaces together. He shotgunned his beer, threw on aviators, and whispered, “I’m undercover,” before dropping out of sight.

Bessent started his toast on what Trump thinks a Treasury Secretary does, which is maintain a file cabinet filled with treasure. He had a whole PowerPoint about Fort Knox. Trump cut him off and asked what all the “AI bubble” chatter meant, at which point Bessent whipped out a bottle of soapy water and started blowing. “Bubbles fly. The economy’s great — thanks to YOUR superintelligence, Mr. President.” Boss shrugged, then power-napped.

Blanche brought a polygraph machine to outsmart potential leakers. I thought he was just there to draw up litigation against anybody who gave a weak-sauce toast. Didn’t matter, Markwayne picked up the liar machine and smashed it on the ground. Boss and Pete were pleased; they love brute force performances that serve no purpose.

Pete was doing a whole “Let Us Pray” thing, but then his oversized watch started flashing. Apparently, he had prompted the Pentagon’s AI to start a war in the “wrong hemisphere” (having consulted Eisenhower’s…revised globe). He also sent that prompt to The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, who was like, “Are you sure?” Pete sprinted out to make sure no women or low-T’s were manning the missiles.

Vought gave thanks for the opportunity to be a one-man wrecking crew for so many lives. Quite heartfelt, actually.

Stephen Miller assumed his usual position behind each speaker during the toasts, holding a scythe. He was muttering German under his breath the whole time. Pick a vibe, guy.

I went last and did what I had to do. Brought the house down with my strong yet humble thanks. I was actually the only one who went the extra mile with tears of gratitude — I’ve been able to cry on command since I trained for the Hillbilly movie; can’t believe those ingrates didn’t cast me. Was rudely interrupted when Kash popped up and said YOUR MASCARA’S RUNNING, BRO! Everyone laughed. Don’t know what he was talking about.

So, pretty par for the course. The real scandal happened at the billionaires’ table — which was raised on a second, super exclusive octagon — during Trump’s post-toast nap. “What do you mean, progressive?” I heard Zuckerberg shriek at Palantir CEO Alex Karp. Karp was all “omg not actually,” but Peter Thiel was having none of it. He produced a crucifix and started yelling about the Antichrist. Again. Huang was there, surrounded by competent women with earpieces. “Fellas, fellas,” Bezos said. “And alive girls,” he added, nodding at the spies. “Chill. Let’s remember what this day’s actually about: paying the barest minimum of lip service to the very concept of democracy en route to getting the fat contracts and regulatory capture we want.” They all solemnly raised their glasses.

This is the scandal: NONE of the billionaires were there to give thanks!! They were just…hanging out? Miller went up with the scythe to try to intimidate them into a respectable amount of Dear Leader-ing, but they chuckled and said something about how they’ll outlast him, too. As you can imagine, the handful of us who were awake and paying attention were shocked and incensed.

Suddenly, the wine glasses began trembling. “Oh no,” Marco said softly.

“EPIC ENTRANCE TIME!” Elon Musk roared through a bullhorn from his seat in what he calls his “mech,” which honestly wasn’t a bad use for those recalled Cybertrucks. Then he yelled something about BULLDOGE-ing and challenged Zuck to a cage match.

Before I knew what was happening, more of Musk’s scrap Cybertruck bots had thrown Marco and me out on our asses. “Geez,” he said. “It’s like they think they’re the ones in charge.” Someone had tied Rubio’s shoelaces together, so he fell on his face again and needed a hand up. I gave him one this time, even as I heard Pete’s distant “GAY!” from his drone.

“Don’t worry,” I said. “We’ll get ‘em in 2028. Otherwise, what was it all for?”