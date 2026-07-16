The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
3h

It's easy to count on the short term memory of U.S. citizens in order to get away with appeasing and colluding with trump's corrupt criminal regime. Especially when so much crap is being thrown at us and algorithms make it hard to have a rational debate. I don't think we're loud enough in promising the sycophants that we won't forget what they've done.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
3hEdited

"When elites learn that capitulation will spark fierce criticism and exact lasting personal and institutional cost, they are much less likely to engage in Quisling behavior and more inclined, however reluctantly, to resist authoritarian intimidation."

Capitulation and appeasement (which only works in the short-term, if that) amount to the same thing. When concessions are made, more will be demanded. Until a situation/condition becomes untenable, little will happen. Thanks to the people at Yale Law, the limit has been reached and they are reacting in favor of freedoms.

Reply
Share
4 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture