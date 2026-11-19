Democrats have the concept of a plan.

At a recent gathering in Denver, Democratic operatives, strategists, and lawmakers easily agreed on addressing two things: affordability, and then accountability. Or was it accountability and then affordability? Or maybe affordability and accountability simultaneously?

Incoming freshmen Democrats who won their mid term election are displayed at the What's Next summit on November 13, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Prominent Democrats and political insiders gathered for the three-day event to evaluate election results and debate party strategy. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

A dozen Democratic leaders from various ends of the party’s political spectrum spoke over the course of the two-day What’s Next summit, put on by Democratic Political Action Committee Majority Democrats. I attended, and what I was clear about by the end is that, while the party is unified on the two-pronged approach of affordability and accountability, the priorities for Democrats’ time and energy — both at the federal and state level — are still up for debate.

“The accountability agenda will be in the service of our affordability agenda, and not at the expense,” former Transportation Secretary and current presidential shortlister Pete Buttigieg said on stage on Friday.

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, meanwhile, focused his rhetoric in the other direction, referring to affordability and accountability as “two sides of the same coin.” In a courtyard press conference Friday, Neguse, who will serve as assistant speaker in the House next Congress, pointed to accusations of pay-to-play in the antitrust division at the Department of Justice — which Democrats want to investigate — and argued that they’ve had an impact on prices for American consumers.

Lawmakers representing many of the rural and working-class states and districts that flipped from red to blue two weeks ago, however, were pretty clear about the order of business: make life cheaper, then investigate. And only investigate if it also makes life cheaper, or clearly addresses a way that the government pads its own pockets while ordinary people are hurting. If Democrats fail to do this, they argue, these seats that have flipped may flip back the next time they are on the ballot.

“Put your time into doing something that’s actually going to improve people’s lives, not just remind them of a bad thing that the other side did,” Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand told reporters when asked how much time Democrats should dedicate to investigations versus affordability legislation. “If you want to dig into something [that you’re actually uncovering], that’s a different conversation. But if it’s already out there (and most of the details are already out there), why are you putting your time into that?”

Allentown, PA Mayor Matt Tuerk spoke on a panel of mayors at What’s Next, and told me that the Latino, working-class voters in his city have not yet been won over by Democrats. Allentown is in PA-07, which Congressman-elect Bob Brooks flipped from red to blue earlier this month.

“Latino voters and working-class voters in a place like Allentown, when you have people who work every day, all they want is fairness,” Tuerk said in an interview between sessions at What’s Next. “The corruption really, it just pisses you off.” Even despite the strong support in his working-class community for taking on corruption, Tuerk said that Democrats need to have message discipline on pocketbook issues. “It’s got to be affordability first,” Tuerk said. “You have to deliver improved outcomes for people back home.”

No clear details on exactly how Democrats plan to do this emerged at the What’s Next conference, however — something Tuerk and other attendees noted. The conference acted more like a jumping-off point to have this discussion rather than a forum to share policy plans and create a unified plan.

To that end, a myriad of affordability ideas were floated in Denver. Two of the most popular were paid family leave and universal pre-K or childcare: policy changes that could address one of the highest costs for young, working families.

Raising the minimum wage was also suggested, as was making healthcare more affordable. That Democrats should do something on healthcare, however, is about where the unity begins and ends. Proposals ranged from smaller fixes like prescription drug pricing caps, to broad healthcare legislation creating a public option, all the way to progressive-backed Medicaid-for-all proposals.

On corruption, Democrats seem more unified — but still have a lot of ideas. Democratic Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Friday that Congress will overturn Citizens United, a plan repeated later by Neguse. Neguse, a former vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has also introduced a bill to ban stock trading, an issue repeated broadly at the Denver conference, and which new members-elect are already pushing Congress to address.

Underlying the entire summit was populism. If the post-2024 election period was all about abundance, post-2026 is all about economic populism — a thin-lined ideology focused on ways to make life cheaper for ordinary people, often by dismantling or putting more restrictions around corporations and other “elite” institutions.

Populism spent the last decade as a fringe theory in Democratic politics, initially embraced only by progressive lawmakers like Bernie Sanders or AOC. Many considered it intertwined with Trumpism in America, and rejected the economic policies of populism along with the pro-authoritarianism, anti-elite, and often anti-immigrant rhetoric that often accompanies populist movements. But economic populism was a key, though not outspoken, player at What’s Next.

Populist policies were proposed by Democratic leaders whose social issue stances would often place them on different ends of the Democratic political spectrum: Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego proposed a $20 minimum wage. Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse said Congress should take on cattle industry monopolies. And Iowa Gov-elect Rob Sand repeated his campaign promise to dismantle the power of the two-party political system.

While populist policies are more acceptable in polite company, the word still makes Democrats a bit uneasy.

When asked if his rhetoric about breaking up cattle monopolies was a sign that Democrats at large are ready to embrace populism, Neguse demurred — saying the country is ready to turn away from “the pugilistic, vitriolic strain of populism” that Trump championed, to embrace “a more hopeful, optimistic politics.”