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Michelle Jordan
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The costs of childcare, I’ve heard is more than college tuition for one or more than one child. That’s a double or triple whammy on families who are also already saving for college as well as childcare expenses. Affordability is not something Republicans are going to talk about unfortunately. They want to pad their pockets without regards for anyone else. They talk about how people should be having bigger families (JD Vance) but they don’t want to talk about affordability. Until they can put their money where their mouth is then they can just shut up about it.

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