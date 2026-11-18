People are hopeful. After years of being lied to, threatened, exhausted, and told to endure one more indignity in the name of protecting democracy, voters have given Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. There is room to celebrate. There is room to imagine what it might feel like for the people elected to defend us to wield power on our behalf.

But do not take this moment and these results as a sign to “West Wing” fantasize. Do not convince yourself that you can fix Republicans, that they will change their minds, that one more gracious invitation will reveal the decent people supposedly trapped beneath a decade of deliberate cruelty.

They have not seen the light. They lie nonstop. Joe Biden got well-earned applause for reducing Rudy Giuliani’s vocabulary to “a noun and a verb and 9/11.” This generation of Republicans has its own formula: A noun, a verb, a lie, and a curiously concocted commission on why your tone is the real problem and we’re left wondering what Democrat embarrassed himself enough to provide credibility to an obvious bad-faith effort.

Washington needs a mass unlearning of the idea that proximity to powerful people is an accomplishment, that refusing to name wrongdoing demonstrates maturity, that a Republican’s willingness to speak pleasantly deserves more credit than a Democrat’s willingness to confront the harm that Republican helped inflict. These ineffective ideals are already looking for a back door into the next Congress. We should recognize them before we let the opposition set the terms.

The Republicans who survived this election have not earned a presumption of changed convictions, as the Hegseth impeachment effort clearly showed. Losing colleagues does not erase the bullshit they co-signed explicitly for the past decade and, in too many cases, implicitly for much longer. Their records still belong to them. Their responsibility survives the election.

Trump has already explained the terms of his supposed willingness to cooperate. On November 4, he said he would probably get along with Democrats “unless they want to be destructive,” while a White House official warned that Democrats pursuing investigations should remember that “we still control the federal government and all of its powers.” Trump gets to define scrutiny as destruction, his administration invokes the power of the state in response to the prospect of being investigated, and somehow we are supposed to hear an invitation.

Anything that threatens his impunity can be called crazy, an affordability agenda that reverses his prioritization of billionaires can be called radical, and the people who assured us he was ready to work together will be right back to explaining why Democrats need to lower the temperature. We have seen enough to stop mistaking this routine for an opening.

Trump has already given us a reason to stop entertaining the fantasy. On November 6, he announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, elevating in the aftermath of his party’s defeat one of the principal architects of his worst white nationalist policies and instincts. While America talks about turning the page, Trump is handing more power to one of the worst people possible.

And before the new majority has even taken office, Trump is already demanding that the Justice Department investigate the Democrats threatening to hold his administration accountable. This is what his willingness to work together amounts to: leave us alone or we will come after you. The people preparing their lectures about civility should explain why they are more concerned with how Democrats might demand answers than with a president threatening to punish them for asking. He has already begun amplifying election denial again, too. A few pleasant words about cooperation should not be enough to make Washington forget that.

This gamesmanship about civility is bullshit, and I think Washington badly underestimates how off-putting it is to Americans living with the consequences. People are trying to keep their health insurance, find a job, and figure out whether someone they love is safe while the people elected to help them debate who should extend a handshake. It is not rooted in reality. Asking people to admire a performance of mutual respect and decorum is ignoring what has been done to them, making the people selling it less trustworthy, not more reasonable.

And the damage that people like Miller have helped inflict is exactly what gets pushed out of the conversation when Washington starts talking about reaching across the aisle as though the people responsible are owed another chance before the people they hurt are owed an answer. That is not reasonable, logical, civil, or moderate.

They dismantled a federal workforce that generations of Black women had built careers in, helping destroy the stability this country told them to work toward; by October 2026, Black women’s unemployment stood at 7.2 percent against an overall rate of 4.1 percent. They gutted USAID and destroyed roughly 500 metric tons of emergency food that could have fed 27,000 people for a month, while people who needed medicine, food, and functioning clinics were left without them. NPR documented children’s deaths linked to the loss of that care, and one researcher estimated more than 700,000 deaths over a year, including more than half a million children. That is a modeled estimate, but uncertainty about the full toll cannot become permission to ignore the deaths already documented. They cut cancer research, enacted Medicaid cuts projected to leave millions more uninsured, and cut food assistance families depend on. People with names and responsibilities made these decisions, and delivering them with a handshake behind closed doors doesn’t make this more pragmatic, adult, or responsible.

They separated families, detained children for months, and sent Venezuelan men to a Salvadoran prison where human rights investigators documented systematic torture. Federal immigration agents shot Keith Porter, Renee Good, and Alex Pretti dead, then administration officials offered accounts contradicted by the evidence. A girls’ school bombing in Iran killed more than 175 children and teachers, according to Iranian officials, with a preliminary U.S. investigation pointing to likely American responsibility while Trump blamed Iran without evidence. And more consequences are still coming from provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that will put additional barriers between households and healthcare. All of this is only a fraction, with so much harm unnamed and so many people whose suffering will never receive even an acknowledgment from those responsible. It is absolutely unconscionable, and this is the record we are being asked to approach with an open mind about whether its authors have finally learned to behave and that we will proactively approach them for partnership.

Hell yeah, we should get even!

By that, I mean that people accustomed to escaping consequences need to experience them; testimony should be heard, records should be opened, money should be followed, crimes should be prosecuted where the evidence supports it, and people whose lives were upended should have a real chance at repair. Nobody should have to watch their government take everything seriously except what happened to them, then be told that wanting an answer is an emotional indulgence that gets in the way of the agenda.

Affordability and accountability belong in the same governing project. A family facing the loss of healthcare coverage needs protection and an accounting of who took that protection away. A government wasting public money on abuses should have to explain what it spent and who benefited. People want their lives to improve, and they want to know that powerful people cannot keep destroying those lives with impunity; Washington should be able to understand both desires without inventing a competition between them.

Former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan offers a useful explanation of why that competition is so dishonest. Congressional investigations can help produce the economic reforms people need by establishing how markets work, who is being harmed, and what needs to change.

That matters to an affordability agenda because you cannot seriously promise to bring down costs while refusing to examine who has the power to set them. If people cannot afford their prescriptions, their groceries, their insurance, find out who benefits, what is protecting those profits, and which rules need to change. Investigations give Congress evidence to write better legislation and give the public a clearer understanding of who is standing in the way. Understanding who is responsible for harming people is part of figuring out how to stop the harm. Khan also makes clear that this requires more than announcing a hearing and hoping someone produces a good clip. It takes staff with the expertise and resources to investigate, chairs willing to confront powerful interests, and members prepared well enough to recognize an evasive answer and insist on a real one.

This is the obligation Trump is trying to evade when he attacks the election results and threatens the incoming majority. Voters chose people to exercise power on their behalf, including the power to find out why their lives have become harder and who benefited along the way. Calling that work divisive does not make it less necessary.

That is part of what I want from the stellar group of candidates elected outside the usual establishment expectations. They bring different experiences and views, and they will disagree, but they should share a refusal to be seduced away from the reasons people sent them there. They are tired of the performance; they should call a spade a spade, and they should not rejoice in occupying elite spaces with people who have harmed their communities with impunity. Their credibility will depend on what they do with power, including when using it makes their colleagues or donors uncomfortable.

We can reclaim institutions, decorum, and respectability by demanding more of the people who invoke them. An institution earns trust when it protects people and holds its own leaders accountable. Decorum has value when it lets a witness finish describing what happened to them and makes a powerful official answer a difficult question. Respectability should follow honesty, competence, and a willingness to repair harm; it is not something a title confers.

I have so little patience for language that makes surrender sound responsible and demanding protection sound unreasonable. If a Republican helps deliver a concrete benefit, secure it and judge the result, but cooperation does not require a redemption story. The same standard should apply to a corporation trying to win back customers and a Democrat asking a community to trust him again. It does not require shelving an investigation or pretending the harm never happened.

People are hopeful because they can imagine power being used on their behalf. That hope carries an obligation, and it will not survive another cycle of watching the people we elected become more concerned with being welcomed into the room than with what happens to everyone outside it.

Do not take this victory and manage our expectations downward. Do not ask people who have spent years absorbing the consequences to make the people responsible comfortable. The damage still needs repairing, the people responsible still need to answer for it, and neither obligation disappears because somebody offers a handshake.

Michael Franklin is the founder and chief thought leadership officer of Words Normalize Behavior, a speechwriting, executive communications, and coalition-building agency.