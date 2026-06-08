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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
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Trump "built an entire brand on dominance. The tough guy. The closer.” His meltdown & storm out shows a man who has lost the nerve to take a hard question in public. https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/donald-trump-will-resign-in-2027?

Trump & Co project corruption, fraud & other mega criminality everywhere everyday…the coins of the Trump realm are orders of magnitude greater than the Dem "scandals" MSM hyperventilates over.

Bring on a Blue Tsunami. 86 47

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