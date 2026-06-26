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Irena's avatar
Irena
1h

This editorial is spot on in stating that "Donald Trump built his movement by licensing his followers to embrace bigotries that had been repressed, not reformed."

And let us take heart from a President who was worthy of the title [unlike the current one], FDR, who "proposed that Americans should be guaranteed useful employment, a living wage, decent housing, adequate medical care, and protection from the abuses of monopolists."

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Robyn E's avatar
Robyn E
1h

Thank you for stating so eloquently where we are now. We have to face these realities. In both 2016 and 2024 "the ugly face of misogyny won". Too many American voters are happy with the brutality of the GOP because it punishes POC, immigrants, women and LGBTQ people. Disabled folks were officially added to the hit list yesterday by the Department of Justice which decided that the disabled don't have any right to live in their communities and instead should be institutionalized. Mediocre White men claim affirmative action and DEI have displaced superior White men. Yet we witness the incompetency of Trump, Hegseth, RFK Jr, and their toxic masculine ilk every day who have brought the US to its knees domestically and internationally. Sorry, MAGA, this cannot be blamed on undocumented immigrants, women or POC. Your supposedly superior White men keep making bad decisions.

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