America Celebrates
A cartoon by Calder Robinson
Calder Robinson is a visual artist and designer based in Atlanta. Originally from the Midwest, his work delves into shared experiences, from momentous occasions to the mundane.
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Calder, I like your cartoon with the exception your orange convicted felon is way to thin. Are you trying to compliment him?