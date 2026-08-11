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James's avatar
James
2h

Compared to the entire universe of female athletes, the percentage of trans women is estimated to be two one-hundred-thousandths of one percent.

It's a non-issue. And it's just sports.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3hEdited

In my opinion, whether trans athletes are allowed to play on women's teams should be decided on an individual basis.

How old were they when they transitioned should play a large role. If they were preteens, or 13/14, I don't think it would make any difference. Any older than that, it could make a difference, but that should be for doctors to decide and, like I said, on an individual basis.

Having said that, an individual 18 or older before transitioning, would appear to be a problem for me.

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