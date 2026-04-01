The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4d

Wow, Jeff, how did you put everything Trump doesn't know in a single article???

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Terri Pierce's avatar
Terri Pierce
4d

I was just thinking today about all of things that Trump doesn't understand - the Constitution, geography, world cultures and SUPPLY CHAINS!

He's so ignorant.

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