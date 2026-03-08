The Contrarian

Bill Ahlstrom
8h

75 years ago, a slim book crisply captured and insightfully characterized the folks who now dominate the US givernment. The True Believer by Eric Hoffer deserves to be read and reread if we hope to deal effectively with the challenges created by these new “true believers.”

Steve 218
8h

"The figures who once prowled the fringes of the far right, disregarded by many as being too radical, too extreme, too dangerous for mainstream legitimacy, are now not only accepted and encouraged to espouse their most hateful opinions — they occupy cabinet offices, advise the president, and shape policy."

These people are still A MINORITY albeit a noisy and for the moment, a powerful one. However, all of the protest activities and lawsuits indicate that we, the majority are neither accepting nor legitimizing their influence.

