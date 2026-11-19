No surprise after the FAA meltdown. G. Elliott Morris: “Just 31% of Americans approve of the job [Donald] Trump is doing as president, and 66% disapprove, a net rating of −35 (using unrounded figures) and the lowest of the 18 waves of this poll since May 2025. The previous low was −30 in September 2026. The drop from October is 6.4 points before rounding.” Even his own voters are souring on him. “Among 2024 Trump voters, 71% approve, down from 84% in May 2025, and 32% strongly approve, down from 53%. Both are the lowest we’ve recorded.”

Trump’s indifference and buck-passing isn’t working. The Los Angeles Times: “‘It’s not fine’: Massive tech failures fuel alarm about critical U.S. infrastructure, AI.” Reuters: “As criticism mounts, Trump administration says tech outages not coordinated.” The Independent: “Trump’s inner circle was tested this week. They failed.” The Wall Street Journal: “Cascade of Outages Triggers Conspiracy Theories—and Finger-Pointing; Some close to Trump have complained that the administration’s response has been insufficient.” CNN: “[T]he messaging from the administration has been so confusing — or, in some cases, largely absent — that it’s fed into the growing unease.”

Mullin is so bad, he gets benched. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s “missteps hit a fever pitch Tuesday afternoon Washington time when White House chief of staff Stephen Miller intervened in the early morning hours from Manila, where he was traveling with President Donald Trump, to swap the floundering DHS secretary for the steadier hands of DNI Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” Politico reported. (Miller might be just be miffed Mullin is open to immigration reform.) Now what do they do about Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Trump?

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the November 13 What's Next summit in Denver, Colorado. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Pete Buttigieg slams the incompetent excuse makers. “I launched a project to transition the FAA’s communications system from copper wire to a modern network,” he explained. “I support more funding for FAA upgrades, but this episode is another blow to the public’s confidence that the administration can deliver. The Trump administration owes Americans an honest accounting of how they have spent the billions of dollars already authorized, clearer answers on why their repair work brought down the entire system on Friday, and an explanation of what they are doing to make sure this failure is not repeated.”

Beautifully put. Speaker-elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reminds us of the history: “I was raised in a working-class neighborhood in Crown Heights. During the first 12 years of my life, my congresswoman, though I never met her, was Shirley Chisholm. A trailblazer extraordinaire ... we recognize we stand on the shoulders of so many giants.”

Good news for the rule of law. T. Elliot Gaiser, whose incoherent opinions at the Office of Legal Counsel rationalized extrajudicial killings on the high seas and the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, won’t get a lifetime federal judgeship. Despite Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s temper tantrum, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) “will block one of President Donald Trump’s final judicial picks for a court vacancy in Texas, as the GOP-led Senate scrambles to fill all the remaining vacancies in the federal courts before Democrats assume power in January,” PBS reported. “Cornyn has repeatedly raised concerns about his nomination process, noting that he has not been vetted by a bipartisan federal judicial evaluation committee that is traditionally used in Texas.”

Trump’s Putin sycophancy gets thumbs down. “Two-thirds of Americans now say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, while three-in-ten say they approve,” according to a Pew Research Center survey taken before Trump’s trip. “Around four-in-ten Americans say Trump is favoring Russia too much in the conflict, while a much smaller share (7%) say he is favoring Ukraine too much.” Even Republicans are lukewarm at best, with only 59% of Republicans approving of Trump’s approach to the war.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) doubles down on MAGA’s unpopularity. Even after Democrats sweep statewide races and flip the state house, he comes up with this political clunker: “At this point, there’s really no way to fix Social Security. It’s a Ponzi scheme. You can’t fix it, you just shut it down and hope that you can recover some of your money.” Good thing voters have a chance in 2028 to boot him out.

With Trump reigniting inflation, a dove on interest rates turns hawkish. “Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday called for aggressive action against inflation, saying the central bank needs to ‘shock people’ as prices continue to rise more than he expected,” CNBC reported. “He said the central bank needs to reverse the three quarter-point reductions from last year and may need to do more.”

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This is long overdue. “Three of the largest U.S. school districts, New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, are considering using alternate search engines after Google this month refused to remove artificial intelligence from search tools used by students,” the New York Times reported. Threatening to turn off search engines if schools won’t use AI was a step too far. “Google’s approach created a firestorm of criticism from lawmakers, government officials, education leaders and parents, some of whom said the tech giant was trying to force its A.I. into public schools.” Congress needs to do its job and regulate or break up abusive monopolies.

It wasn’t just affordability. “First, the historic scale of the Democrats’ victory indicated that voters weren’t just motivated by the issue of affordability. In 2024, which was in fact largely a cost-of-living election, Trump won the popular vote by 1.5 percentage points. This year Democrats have won the popular vote by roughly 14 points,” wrote Paul Krugman. “In addition, the demographic evidence — especially, the huge leftwards swing of Latinos — provides strong evidence that Trump’s vicious deportation policy cost the Republicans badly. Third, a number of polls showed that corruption had also become a major issue among voters.”

As we kept saying said, when the margin is too big to cheat, the autocrats give up. “The midterms were not just a Democratic victory but a total blowout—the biggest margin of House victory in a midterm for any party since the post-Watergate election of 1974,” Atlantic’s Quinta Jurecic wrote. “The resounding rejection of GOP governance left Republicans dejected, too stunned to attempt any unified subversion of the results. Major right-wing outlets such as Fox and Newsmax, which pushed election denial aggressively in 2020, did not attempt to rally the troops after 2026.”