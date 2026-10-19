Americans are on to Donald Trump. The Post-ABC News poll: “Majorities of Americans say Trump is ‘not committed’ to respecting the authority of Congress (68%), protecting freedom of the press (67%), respecting the authority of the courts (66%), free and fair elections (61%) or protecting freedom of speech (61%).” Moreover, “A record-high 66% of Americans say Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself, up from 62% in February and 56% in September 2025. Majorities of Democrats (94%) and independents (73%) along with just over a quarter of Republicans (27%) say Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself. Wide majorities of Americans also say that it is ‘inappropriate’ for Trump to push to have his name put on the Kennedy Center (80%, including 59% who say it is ‘totally inappropriate’).”

(Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Republicans are taking the brunt of it. ABCs’ poll has Trump at a record low and an 8-point Democratic lead in generic polling; NBC’s poll has Trump at a second-term low approval and a 10-point generic lead for Democrats.