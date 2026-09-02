The Contrarian

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
8h

We're tolerating the shackling of human beings before flying them to countries they have no connection whatsoever to, countries notorious for the torturous nature of their prisons. What have we come to? Have decency, shame, compassion been completely abandoned?

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Linda Skinner's avatar
Linda Skinner
8h

Thank you very much for the updated information. Please keep putting this before us often. I am so heartbroken over the young Haitian boy who committed suicide yesterday, after being bullied when he was forced to wear an ankle monitor. Ankle monitors on children. It doesn’t get much more repulsive than that. So far.

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