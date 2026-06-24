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Tom Pod's avatar
Tom Pod
2h

Mamdani showed the way. The people want progressive. Me too!

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Alan Greenstein's avatar
Alan Greenstein
2h

Great analysis by Ms. Rubin. The MSM refuses to report what is really going on. That's why we need independent voices like Substack. MAGA types hold views that are against the Constitution and against democratic values. MAGA types are not bothered that rights are bring stripped from citizens. MAGA types love to see "the other" perdecuted.

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