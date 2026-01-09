The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Jan 9

Meredith, thank you so much for this much needed history lesson for the younger generation in the US. I'm sure they do not learn these things in school.

It is also a great reminder of the US's dirty politics for the rest of us throughout the last 100 years.

And let's not forget George H W Bush's and Ollie North's dirty Iran-Contra scandal in the 1980s.

Reply
Share
Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
Jan 9

One thing that should be mentioned with Iran, that the new rulers of it refused to talk to Jimmy Carter's team, but were fine freeing the hostages when Regan became president. It was one reason why Carter lost, sadly enough, and blame Iran for inflicting Ronnie Ray Gun, as it was said by the left in the 80s, on the US.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture