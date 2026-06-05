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Thomas J
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AMERICA (and around the world ) —-let’s all be on high alert for the fall of the TRUMP NAME off the Kennedy center into the dumpster of history …. WE WILL IN UNANIMITY CLANG OUR POTS AND PANS, RING OUR CHURCH BELLS, Honk honk and keep honking our car horns until it is over and done.. let’s together make it a spectacular spectacle 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💥AMERICA…..United we stand. Together we THRIVE🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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