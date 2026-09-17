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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

Democrats should establish and fund a separate committee whose sole function is to investigate and prosecute those individuals who have engaged in criminal and unconstitutional acts. Jack Smith, if willing, should lead it.

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Ed Weber's avatar
Ed Weber
3h

The mantra should be: “Compliance Is Complicity”.

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