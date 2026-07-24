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Scott's avatar
Scott
2h

They are influencing me to barf!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Andrew Tate is uglyyyyy. What in the hell do women see in him? Have you looked at his eyes? Probably why he wears sunglasses all the time.

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