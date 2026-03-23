The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irena's avatar
Irena
7m

It is beyond obvious that NO MOVEMENT or ORGANIZATION of any kind can tolerate sexual violence. I think it would be excellent if individuals were not named or given statues or buildings. Without the usually nameless people that did the work, whether farmers or laborers or casting directors, the "big" names would not have their achievements. Perhaps it is best to honor such groups instead of individuals. The American Farmworkers Building; the Electrical Workers Building, etc.

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

Thank you for speaking up. The news cycle doesn't allow for contemplation of all the issues related to the story of the day. I'm glad to be more informed while doing that, and I'll participate on March 31st too.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture