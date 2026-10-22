In case you needed another reason to vote for Congress to check a lawless, rogue president. “The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the American midterm elections,” the New York Times reported. Not a dime more for this war.

Republicans’ bet on Trump looks foolish. Donald Trump hit a new low in approval, “driven down by broad disapproval of his handling of the economy, the war in Iran and high gas prices,” according to a New York Times/Siena poll. “The national political environment is bleak for Republicans. Americans broadly disapprove of economic conditions under the Trump administration, with three-quarters rating the economy as fair or poor. A majority of voters blame Mr. Trump for the decline: 69 percent disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, 65 percent disapprove of his handling of the war in Iran and nearly three-quarters disapprove of his handling of gas prices, which are above $4 a gallon.”