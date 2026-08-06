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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
14h

LOL. This Peter Pan is about 10 times the size of the original one.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
11h

I actually found this one a little sad.... Growing up with a real love for the story of Peter Pan, inspiring endless childhood play, to see Trump's fantasies come true -- at least his Jan. 6 slush fund, family tax breaks, and corruption of the FBI -- hurt a little bit. They're true. That little highlight in the righthand corner, of the re-renovation of the reflecting pool by Shoddy and Shoddier Pool Linings, however, brought a big smile! No one this corrupt and callous has any business serving in higher office. What does it say about how far our nation has descended? I cannot imagine getting much lower.

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