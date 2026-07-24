The Contrarian

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Kathleen Timberlake's avatar
Kathleen Timberlake
1h

Years agoI enjoyed the generous harvest of a neighbor's Blenheim apricot trees when living in Palo Alto . Later, I could buy the dried fruit at Trader Joe's but now they no longer carry that heritage variety. Blenheims have a complex rich flavor that can't be beat.

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Pat Jones Garcia's avatar
Pat Jones Garcia
1h

Takes me back about 30 years ago while traveling through California and seeing all the apricot groves!

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