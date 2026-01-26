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Jean Bahle's avatar
Jean Bahle
Jan 27

Grateful to these journalists for their insights and spot-on analysis.

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jeff ingram's avatar
jeff ingram
Jan 27

The ladies need some lessons in Americans and our history. This is ridiculous.

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