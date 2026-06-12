Are You Not Entertained?
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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I love how all the men, wearing red MAGA caps, look a lot like Hitler ... and some of the women, even with pearls, look like him, too!! Trump sleeping through it ... says it all!!