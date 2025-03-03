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Martian2024's avatar
Martian2024
Mar 3, 2025Edited

Thank you for your report: I didn’t watch or recorded the Oscars this time. Your report let me know the important part of the Oscar. I could not stand to watch just fancy dresses and fake emotions and emptiness. The only good feeling was the uplifting speech of the filmmakers of No other land , without politicians involved, just pure humanity.

I’m so overwhelmed by all what’s happening since the US election. On Friday the oval office reached the bottom but I’m sure it could go deeper than that, I hope not , but the future doesn’t look too bright . I am Canadian and I cannot stand to see the orange man deciding what the world and where the world should go.. it’s so overwhelming! Today we got the 25% tariffs because of the fentanyl that goes through our Canadian border to US!?! 😵‍💫 So many people will suffer because of that, both Americans and Canadians alas.

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
Mar 3, 2025

I won't say the name of the fELON. I won't watch the State of the Union speech. I won't look at his fat orange face. I do wish I could ignore him all together forever. I'll just await his demise.

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