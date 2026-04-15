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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
37mEdited

The party of Trump is the party of Autocracy, Oligarchy and Corruption. And will lie, cheat and steal to whatever degree necessary to achieve those ends. Say no to racism, homophobia, misogyny. Vote Blue.

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Alan Greenstein's avatar
Alan Greenstein
32m

Will the mainstream (legacy) media ever come around? From a health perspective, still talking about Biden but mostly ignoring Trump.

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