The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sinbad's avatar
Sinbad
Feb 18

Is a transcript available?

Reply
Share
Carol Traxler's avatar
Carol Traxler
Feb 18

Well said: Jerry Springer performative.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture