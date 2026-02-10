The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
Feb 11

My age is truly showing, but the kind of music Bad Bunny put on is not my kind of cup of tea. I am an unabashed classic rock fan.

BUT, I absolutely did love the show Bad Bunny put on, it was great and truly showed a compassionate story. AND...... what I love even more is the fact that it pissed the orange dumpster and all his mob members off.

Potter
Feb 11

Thank you. As I saw this, I immediately thought it was a smack in the face to Donald Trump and his people (Miller especially), their white vision of America. Theirs apparently is a white Christian US plus what else can be grabbed of the lands south, never mind the people as we have for over a hundred years. Heather Cox Richardson tells it well in her letter today https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/february-9-2026?

And they were joyfully dancing about the message, not afraid.

The Donald was actually watching Bad Bunny's celebratory show and not his own failed counter show. He said it was a smack in the face to the country, as if he is the country. He is not. Again, it was about him. Actually it was about a lot more.

