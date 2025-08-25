The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Bannerman's avatar
Julie Bannerman
Aug 25, 2025

Who has the power to stop illegal stops and searches in DC? If this conduct is so unconstitutional why is continuing unabated?

Reply
Share
Bruce Bender's avatar
Bruce Bender
Aug 26, 2025

Transcript please.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture