The Contrarian

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Karen Anderson's avatar
Karen Anderson
2h

There’s no way to express the depth of my gratitude to you, Nick, and so many others for helping keep us grounded during the MAGA hellscape we just endured. Every single day we faced a curtain of shit and every day there was something to help us see through it. You. HCR. Borowitz. Robin Snyder. Thank you from the bottom of my True Blue heart.

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