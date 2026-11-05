Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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There’s no way to express the depth of my gratitude to you, Nick, and so many others for helping keep us grounded during the MAGA hellscape we just endured. Every single day we faced a curtain of shit and every day there was something to help us see through it. You. HCR. Borowitz. Robin Snyder. Thank you from the bottom of my True Blue heart.