The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Moms for Liberty is another fascist misnomer. They just want "liberty" for themselves, but not for anyone else, as all good fascists do.

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Gerri Horka's avatar
Gerri Horka
1h

Just placed a HOLD for SOLD & SPEAK - will reread THE HANDMAID’S TALE again!!

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